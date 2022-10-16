State reports 285 fresh cases of COVID-19, 346 recoveries

As many as 285 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. This took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,88,734. Chennai reported 70 fresh cases and Chengalpattu 25. There were 18 cases in Tiruvallur, 16 in Coimbatore, 14 in Kanniyakumari and 12 in Villupuram. Krishnagiri and Tiruchi had 11 and 10 cases respectively.

With 346 persons discharged after treatment, the total number of recoveries stood at 35,46,524. The State’s active caseload stood at 4,162.

This included 2,168 active cases in Chennai, 216 in Coimbatore and 212 in Chengalpattu. A total of 11,387 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,96,14,801. According to Friday’s data, Krishnagiri accounted for the highest positivity rate at 4.6%. Coimbatore followed with a positivity rate of 4.1%.