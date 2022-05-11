State records 39 new COVID-19 cases; only six districts report fresh cases

Tamil Nadu reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Only six districts reported fresh infections.

In Chennai, 19 persons tested positive for the infection. While there were eight cases in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Tiruvallur logged three cases each. Villupuram recorded two cases, while Thoothukudi reported only one case. Among those who tested positive for the infection were three returnees from Delhi and Uttarakhand.

A total of 34,54,470 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the State so far. Forty-one patients were discharged after treatment on Wednesday.

Currently, 439 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the State. Of them, 222 are in Chennai and 121 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 14,658 samples were tested on Wednesday. So far, a total of 6,63,40,142 samples have been tested in the State.

Tamil Nadu’s bed occupancy in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals stood at 26.