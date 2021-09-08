State records 1,544 fresh COVID-19 infections, 19 deaths

Coimbatore continues to top the table with 217 cases; Chennai logs 194 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 1,544 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As fluctuations in daily cases continued in parts of the State, Chennai saw a marginal rise in cases with 194 people testing positive for COVID-19 as opposed to 169 the previous day, while Thanjavur’s daily caseload dropped from 104 to 53.

Coimbatore continued to top the table with 217 cases. A day after its daily count dropped below 100, Erode reported 115 cases. There were 112 cases in Chengalpattu, 70 in Tiruppur, 69 in Tiruvallur, 65 in Namakkal, 57 in Salem and 56 in Tiruchi. Eight districts had fewer than 10 cases each, with Ramanathapuram accounting for the least number of cases with three.

The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally to 26,25,778. Another 19 persons — five in private and 14 in government hospitals — succumbed to the infection. This took the toll to 35,055.

As many as 25 districts did not report fatalities due to COVID-19.

While there were three deaths each in Chengalpattu and Chennai, there were two deaths each in Coimbatore and Namakkal. The remaining nine districts recorded one death each.

With 1,576 people discharged after treatment, total number of recoveries so far stood at 25,74,518. There are 16,205 active cases in the State. This included 2,191 active cases in Coimbatore, 1,816 in Chennai, 1,246 in Erode and 1,100 in Chengalpattu.

As many as 1,55,210 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total sample count stood at 4,34,28,075. Two private laboratories — Iris Laboratories, Chennai, and Lifeline Laboratory, Krishnagiri — were approved for COVID-19 testing recently.

Presently, there are 69 testing facilities in the government and 223 laboratories in the private sector.

Over 4 lakh get jabs

A total of 4,76,904 people were inoculated in the State on Tuesday, taking the coverage in government centres to 3,41,91,477.

Among those vaccinated were 2,90,643 people in the 18-44 age group and 1,39,106 people aged 45 to 59.