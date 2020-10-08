State quota in Central govt. jobs

CHENNAI

08 October 2020 01:45 IST

State quota need of the hour, says Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss said State quota in Central government jobs is the need of the hour. The presence of Tamils in such jobs in T.N. should be guaranteed except in the case of higher officials, he said.

In a statement, he said the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has openly stated how north Indians are taking over Central jobs in Tamil Nadu. “In the case related to appointments in the Nilgiris Explosives Factory, the court has asked how ‘north Indians who cannot pass the exams in Hindi’ are able to pass the exams in Tamil?” he said.

Tamils are systematically sidelined in Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu, he charged, adding that north Indians were being appointed in jobs in Southern Railway or in the Postal Department.

Advertising

Advertising