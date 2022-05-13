State Public Health Laboratory gets NABL accreditation

It is the only government facility in the State to have obtained NABL accreditation for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing

The SPHL in Chennai has the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Lab and is involved in tracking the emerging new variants of SARS CoV-2. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

It is the only government facility in the State to have obtained NABL accreditation for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing

The State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has obtained National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation.

The SPHL, which is an Indian Council of Medical Research-approved government RT-PCR laboratory for COVID-19 testing in the State, was considered one of the high throughput labs in the State with testing capacity of 7,000 to 8,000 samples for COVID-19 per day. So far, 26.57 lakh tests were carried out in the SPHL, which has been the backbone of laboratory support for public health, according to a press release.

To meet the international standards to achieve quality and competence under ISO 15189:2012, the SPHL had applied for the NABL to demonstrate the technical competence of the laboratory.

The NABL assessment was based on criteria including qualification, training and experience of the staff; use of right equipment that are properly calibrated and maintained; adequate quality assurance procedures; proper sampling practices; appropriate testing procedures; and quality and accuracy of test report and turnaround time.

The laboratory fulfilled the criteria without any non-conformities and obtained the Certificate of Accreditation from NABL. It was the only government RT-PCR lab to have obtained NABL accreditation for COVID-19 RT-PCR testing in the State, the release stated. The facility also has the Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Lab for WGS of SARS-CoV-2. Inaugurated in September 2021, the lab is tracking the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2.

It was also involved in the implementation of quality assessment programme, quality check of COVID-19 samples from government and private RT-PCR labs and performing evaluation of RT-PCR kits, nucleic acid extraction kits and viral transport medium for Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

It played a vital role in the establishment and integration of 32 District Public Health Laboratories. It was involved in carrying out COVID-19 serosurvey and chronic kidney diseases survey in the State and in introducing an innovative approach of detecting dengue viruses from aedes mosquitoes to detect early warning signs of impending dengue epidemics, the release said.