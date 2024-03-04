GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State proposes to renovate 10 hostels with amenities on a par with Thozhi hostels

March 04, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has proposed to renovate 10 hostels functioning under it with amenities on a par with Thozhi hostels for working women.

The government runs 21 working women hostels, set up in 1980, and 10 of them had already been converted into Thozhi hostels at nine locations — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Salem, Tiruchi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Villupuram, Perambalur and Thanjavur — under the Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostel Corporation Ltd. Noting the difference between these hostels, an official from the department said, “[The 10] Thozhi hostels were constructed on government land with all the amenities that working women of today would require. The remaining 11 hostels [of which 10 are going to get facility upgrades] are rented buildings, and continue functioning on a monthly rent of ₹300 [in Chennai] and ₹200 [in other places] across the State.”

Women earning up to ₹25,000 a month in Chennai, and ₹15,000 a month in other places are eligible to get admissions in these working women hostels.

The hostels are under 24-hour surveillance, and equipped with biometric systems for attendance.

Facilities including Wi-Fi, air conditioners, elevators, a pantry with fridge, microwave and RO water machines are available. These hostels also come with individual and shared rooms. As much as ₹26 crore was allocated this year in the Tamil Nadu Budget to construct Thozhi hostels for working women in major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai

While the infrastructure in the hostels cannot be changed, amenities such as WiFi and pantry will be upgraded. “We will also employ a manager for these hostels...,” the official said.

