State power utilities opt for e-tendering

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Transmission Corporation (Tantransco), which float bids for capital works to the tune of at least ₹7,500 crore annually, have migrated to the system of e-tendering.

This means that the power utilities are no longer issuing or receiving tenders in physical form for most of its projects or works.

Complaint elimination

“By this move, we have taken an effective step to eliminate complaints of the absence of fair play at the time of obtaining tender forms or submission of the forms,” a senior government official said.

The new system covers contracts worth ₹25 lakh and above. “We have been following it for the last three months,” says the official.

So far, 250 contracts have been settled through the system of e-tendering and their aggregate value is around ₹300 crore.

Among the bids floated under the new system are those pertaining to the disposal of fly ash at thermal power stations and the finalisation of power purchase rate for solar power. Prospective bidders can access the portal of MMTC or National Informatics Centre (NIC) or the websites of the Tangedco or the Tantransco.

All the documents required at the time of submission of tenders will have to be submitted online.

The payment of earnest money deposit can also be done through net-banking. Cheques are also accepted, explains the official, adding that the system has been designed in a way that is in tune with the Transparency in Tenders Act.

At the time of scrutiny of the bids, the submitted documents are downloaded by the authorities.

In respect of Tangedco’s recent recruitment of 375 assistant engineers, candidates were asked to submit applications online.

Mobile app

For the benefit of domestic consumers, the power utility is contemplating developing a mobile application that can handle complaints of power supply disruption, bill payment and new connections.