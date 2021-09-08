State poll panel seeks prioritised vaccination in poll-bound districts

Health Dept. officials made a presentation to SEC

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has requested the State Health and Family Welfare Department to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination in the nine newly carved out districts that are set to witness rural local body polls soon.

A meeting was held between the State Election Commission officials and officials of the Health Department, including Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

Health Department officials made a presentation to the SEC on election preparedness, booth arrangements, and necessary steps to be taken for COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the polling booths and on the requirement of materials such as sanitisers, gloves, PPE kits, and thermal scanners, among a total of 13 items during the conduct of the polls.

Sources in the Health Department said prioritising vaccination in these districts as sought by the SEC was possible, and every effort would be made to increase vaccination as it would only lead to containment of the spread of COVID-19 and keep the people safe.

On Monday, the SEC held a meeting with recognised political parties. The Supreme Court has directed the SEC to hold rural local body polls in these nine districts by September 15.