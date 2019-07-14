State Mental Health Authority’s first meeting on July 18

More than a year after it was constituted, the Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) will have its first meeting on July 18. On its agenda is framing of regulations for mental healthcare establishments in the State and subsequently, kick-starting the process for registering the establishments that fulfil criteria on manpower and infrastructure requirements. SMHA was constituted in 2018 under the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017. The Health Secretary is the ex- officio chairperson, and there are nine other ex-officio members, and 11 members.

District boards

The government has constituted 13 District Mental Health Review Boards as per the Act, and is in the process of selecting members. The 13 boards will have the headquarters at Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Salem, Erode, Tiruchi, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Madurai and will have two to three districts under its purview.

“The first meeting of the SMHA will be on July 18. The authority will have a greater role in streamlining registrations of mental healthcare establishments and de-addiction centres in the State,” an official said.

As per the Act, the SMHA has the following responsibilities: registration of mental health establishments, periodic inspection of registered mental health establishments, establishment of mental health review boards, advice State government regarding mental health and maintaining register for mental health professionals except psychiatrists, officials noted.

“It is the duty of the SMHA to frame regulations. Accordingly, we will propose regulations for each type of mental health establishment during the first meeting. Each establishment should have basic minimum requirements in terms of manpower such as doctors and nurses, and infrastructure. Once the proposed regulations are discussed and accepted at the meeting, we will start the process of registration of establishments. Till now, establishments received licenses from the Institute of Mental Health,” a senior official said.

Registration of mental health professionals is also on the agenda, he said, adding: “We have called for applications for the District Mental Health Review Boards. We will look into the recruitment of members to these boards.” With budget sanctioned for the boards, the SMHA meeting will discuss the utilisation of funds.