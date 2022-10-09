State logs 366 fresh cases of COVID-19, 497 recoveries

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 366 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. There were no fresh cases in five of the 38 districts. Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur and Ramanthapuram had no fresh case.

Chennai logged 85 cases, Chengalpattu 32 and Coimbatore 25. Kanniyakumari and Krishnagiri reported 20 cases each. The total tally of cases stood at 35,86,584. A 56-year-old man from Chengalpattu succumbed to the infection. He had chronic decompensated liver disease and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on October 5 with complaints of shortness of breath and altered sensorium. He died on the same day due to viral pneumonia, COVID-19, respiratory failure and ethanol-related decompensated chronic liver disease.

The State has reported 38,048 deaths so far. There were 4,845 active cases in the State. A total of 497 persons were discharged after treatment. As many as 12,414 samples were tested in the State.