State logs 348 fresh COVID-19 cases

Five districts report no fresh cases; active stood at 5,066

With 348 persons testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, five of the 38 districts reported no fresh cases and 21 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi did not report any fresh infections. Chennai reported fewer than 100 cases for the second consecutive day. A total of 92 persons tested positive for the infection in the city, taking the tally of cases so far to a little over 7.50 lakh. Coimbatore followed with 51 cases, while there were 39 cases in Chengalpattu.

The fresh cases took the overall tally so far to 34,49,721. The State recorded two deaths– one each in Chennai and Namakkal. The toll stood at 38,006.

Another 1,025 persons were discharged, taking the recoveries till date to 34,06,649. Presently, 5,066 persons were under treatment in the State. Of this, Chennai had 1,237 active cases, while there were 679 in Coimbatore and 512 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 53,474 samples were tested, taking the total number of tested samples to date to 6,44,51,808. As per Monday’s data, the Nilgiris had the highest positivity rate at 1.6%. Chengalpattu and Chennai accounted for a positivity rate at 1.1% each and Coimbatore reported 1.0%. The remaining districts logged less than 1%.