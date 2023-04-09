HamberMenu
State logs 329 fresh COVID-19 cases

April 09, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu reported 329 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Chennai logged 108 cases, Chengalpattu 32, Kanniyakumari 27, Ranipet 18, Coimbatore 17, Tiruvallur 16, Cuddalore 12 and Tiruchi 12. Two persons who returned from Singapore and Malaysia also tested positive. As many as 156 persons were discharged. The number of active cases rose to 1,703. Chennai’s active caseload went past 500. A total of 564 persons were under treatment.

There were 181 active cases in Chengalpattu, 133 in Kanniyakumari and 111 in Coimbatore. On the use of masks, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Saturday that as of now, wearing of masks was mandatory only in healthcare facilities. The present situation did not warrant extension to public places.

