State logs 128 fresh COVID cases; no fresh case in 10 districts

Tamil Nadu reported 128 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, which took the total number of cases reported in the State to 35,92,454. Of the 38 districts, 10 did not report any fresh case. In Chennai, 33 persons tested positive. There were 10 cases each in Chengalpattu and Coimbatore. As many as 214 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 35,53,097. At present, 1,309 persons were under treatment in the State.