State logs 1,252 fresh COVID-19 infections

A total of 1,252 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Fewer than 10 persons succumbed to the infection with 33 of 38 districts reporting zero deaths.

The fresh cases fell marginally in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu. While 285 persons tested positive in Chennai, Coimbatore logged 214 cases, and Chengalpattu 105.

There were 69 cases in Erode and 57 in Tiruppur. As many as 12 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each, the least being in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, where only two persons each tested positive.

The State has so far recorded 34,41,783 COVID-19 cases. Six persons succumbed to the virus, taking the overall toll to 37,962. There were two deaths in Chennai and one each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur and Tiruvannamalai.

With 4,768 persons discharged after treatment, the total recoveries stood at 33,80,049. As of date, 23,772 persons were under treatment in the State, of which 4,129 were in Chennai and 3,640 in Coimbatore.

A total of 83,861 samples were tested in the State, taking the number of samples tested so far to 6,36,46,948. According to Wednesday’s data, Coimbatore accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State at 4.2%. Chennai logged 2.5%, and Chengalpattu’s 2.4%.

Vaccination count

A total of 1,13,311 persons, including 36,438 persons from the 15-18 age group and 38,199 from the 18-44 age group, were vaccinated in the State on Thursday. This took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to 9,56,85,932. The number of precautionary doses administered to date touched 5,34,836.