State-level consultation on Domestic Workers’ Rights calls for fair wages

The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust, in collaboration with the School of Service Learning at Loyola College, organised a State-level consultation on Domestic Workers’ Rights on Wednesday at Loyala College. Approximately, 800 domestic workers attended the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarammal. P, Coordinator of National Domestic Workers’ Movement, emphasised the need to increase the hourly wage for domestic workers to ₹100, talking about the inadequacy of the current minimum wage. The call for fair wages was central to the consultation.

A. Louis Arockiaraj, Principal and Dean of School of Service Learning at Loyola College, stressed the importance of respect, dignity and decent wages that every domestic worker deserves. Regina, Domestic Workers’ leader said, “The trust informed us about formal contracts. Otherwise, we would have kept working long hours of work, often feeling unheard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pon Kumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board, spoke about the challenges faced by domestic workers who are not part of any organisation. He also pointed out the difficulties faced by domestic workers from Tamil Nadu working abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, where they receive little support.

Justice. K. Chandru, former Judge of the Madras High Court, emphasised the need for domestic workers to have the right to leave. He urged employers to treat domestic workers with dignity and respect their rights. N. Ezhilan, MLA of Thousand Lights constituency also spoke, expressing hope that the demands of domestic workers would be addressed.

The event also featured panel discussions on various topics related to domestic workers’ rights and welfare.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.