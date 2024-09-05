GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level consultation on Domestic Workers’ Rights calls for fair wages

Published - September 05, 2024 01:35 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Justice K.Chandru, former Judge of Madras High Court addressing the State-level consultation on Domestic Workers Rights held in Loyola College on Wednesday.

Justice K.Chandru, former Judge of Madras High Court addressing the State-level consultation on Domestic Workers Rights held in Loyola College on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust, in collaboration with the School of Service Learning at Loyola College, organised a State-level consultation on Domestic Workers’ Rights on Wednesday at Loyala College. Approximately, 800 domestic workers attended the event.

Clarammal. P, Coordinator of National Domestic Workers’ Movement, emphasised the need to increase the hourly wage for domestic workers to ₹100, talking about the inadequacy of the current minimum wage. The call for fair wages was central to the consultation.

A. Louis Arockiaraj, Principal and Dean of School of Service Learning at Loyola College, stressed the importance of respect, dignity and decent wages that every domestic worker deserves. Regina, Domestic Workers’ leader said, “The trust informed us about formal contracts. Otherwise, we would have kept working long hours of work, often feeling unheard.”

Pon Kumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board, spoke about the challenges faced by domestic workers who are not part of any organisation. He also pointed out the difficulties faced by domestic workers from Tamil Nadu working abroad, particularly in Gulf countries, where they receive little support.

Justice. K. Chandru, former Judge of the Madras High Court, emphasised the need for domestic workers to have the right to leave. He urged employers to treat domestic workers with dignity and respect their rights. N. Ezhilan, MLA of Thousand Lights constituency also spoke, expressing hope that the demands of domestic workers would be addressed.

The event also featured panel discussions on various topics related to domestic workers’ rights and welfare.

