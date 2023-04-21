State Highways Authority yet to be constituted even after nine years of sanction in 2013, says CAG report

April 21, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Highways Authority, which was aimed at developing State Highways on a par with National Highways, is yet to be constituted even after being sanctioned in 2013.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report found that the objective of upgrading State Highways to global standards by using public sector outlays with private sector financing was not commenced despite a lapse of nine years.

The performance audit report of the CAG on construction and maintenance of roads by the State Highways Department for the year that ended in March 2021 was tabled in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Friday.

While noting that the State government conceded that it was pending due to delay in enactment of Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority Act, the CAG report recommended that the government must ensure formation of the Authority to source private sector financing.

The CAG report also detected lack of transparency, unfair practices in the e-procurement system and absence of adequate competition. The Highways department did not enable features for evaluation or finalisation of tenders, payment of earnest money deposit (EMD) online in e-procurement portal.

Comparison of data revealed that 289 bids were filed using department’s computer systems by 87 contractors between August 2019 and August 2021. This indicated breach of tender ethics by the bidders and failure of the department in ensuring transparent and competitive bidding, the report said.

Moreover, it was found that cartel formation had taken place among family members and contracts worth ₹16.32 crore were awarded. Some contractors colluded and submitted bids from the same IP address so that one among them was awarded the work. The department did not maintain list of registered contractors or status of registration.

The audit also noted that the department did not develop a comprehensive plan for renewal of roads and the stretches were chosen for widening without proper documented justification on the roads’ condition.

The report also found the department had failed to identify black spots between 2019 and 2021 to mitigate road accidents and had 297 pending works for rectification.