State govt. urged to press for withdrawal of new labour laws

Members of Unorganised Workers’ Federation stage protest, demand resultion in Assembly

Members of the Unorganised Workers’ Federation staged a protest demanding the State government pass a resolution in the Assembly urging the Union government to withdraw the labour code and to protect the welfare boards functioning in the State.

The protest was led by R. Leelavathi, secretary, Unorganised Workers’ Federation, near Chennai Collectorate on Thursday. They raised slogans demanding the Centre to withdraw the labour codes.

They said the Centre had repealed 44 laws and introduced four labour codes such as the Social Security Code, Occupational Safety and Health Code, Industrial Relations Code and Wage Code, for unorganised sector workers, claiming them to be the consolidation of the previous laws. This was against the interest of unorganised workers.

They said the social security aspects enshrined in the previous laws had not been included in the new labour codes. The State should pass resolutions to protect the existing welfare boards by taking a policy decision during the demand for grants discussion in the State Assembly, they added.