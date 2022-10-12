State govt. seeks Centre’s nod for procuring paddy with higher moisture content from farmers 

The paddy procured with moisture relaxation will be hulled immediately and the resultant rice will conform to the uniform specification of the Government of India, says Food and Cooperation Secretary J. Radhakrishnan

Owing to rain, the State government has sought permission from the Centre to procure paddy with higher moisture content this season.

In a letter to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Food and Cooperation Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said there has been heavy rain in the Delta districts, and Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts this week. “We are seeking permission to procure paddy with moisture content of up to 22% to provide some relief to farmers,” he said.

The request is based on inputs from Collectors of the Delta districts. The State government, through the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC), usually opens direct procurement centres (DPCs) to procure paddy during the Samba and Kuruvai harvest seasons.

The government has also sought a relaxation of up to 5% (as against 3%) in the minimum limit of immature, shrunken and shriveled paddy, and up to 7% (as against 5%) for damaged, discoloured, sprouted and weeviled paddy with necessary value cut this year too, considering heavy rain and the fact that the farmers were depending on the State agency for sale under the decentralised procurement scheme.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the paddy procured with moisture relaxation would be hulled immediately and the resultant rice would conform to the uniform specification of the Government of India.

Meanwhile, the TNCSC has directed officials to ensure that stocks meant for public distribution system be stored carefully, in view of the northeast monsoon. Focus should be on ensuring uninterrupted supply in fair price shops in low-lying areas, said a release here.