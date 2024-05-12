ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. accords sanction to prosecute Annamalai over remarks against Annadurai and P.T. Rajan

Updated - May 12, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - May 12, 2024 08:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has accorded sanction to prosecute BJP state president K. Annamalai for allegedly making remarks with an intention to promote disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between different groups.

The Public (Law and Order) Department issued a Government Order on April 24, granting sanction to prosecute Mr. Annamalai based on a petition submitted by Salem resident V. Piyush to the District Collector. He had also filed complaints before the Judicial Magistrate Court No. 4 in Salem and with the Salem Commissioner of Police.

He alleged Mr. Annamalai citing an incident of 1956 claimed that Forward Bloc leader U. Muthuramalinga Thevar had, in a warning to former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai and Justice Party leader P.T. Rajan said, “If they, who had declared themselves as non-believers, were to speak about Hindu faith, then, instead of offering milk to the deity of Madurai Meenakshi Amman, human blood will be offered for Abhishekam.”

Reacting, Mr. Annamalai on X platform said, “Issuing sanctions to prosecute for recalling an event in the past and awarding plum party positions to drug peddlers reflects the true nature of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.”

