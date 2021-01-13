State government’s decision to reopen schools for Classes 10, 12 welcomed

Teachers want academic term extended by at least two months

Teachers’ associations have welcomed the decision of the State government to reopen schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 from January 19.

From December onwards, several teachers have been saying that schools be allowed to call senior students for a discussion in classrooms before taking up the board examinations later this year.

“As a next step, we are appealing to the government to announce that the academic term be extended by at least two months so that we have enough time with the students and ensure they are well prepared to take up the exams,” said P.K. Ilamaran, president of the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Associations.

K.R. Nandhakumar, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation and Higher Secondary Schools Association, said that clarity regarding the board examination timetable at the earliest and the proposed syllabus reduction would help them proceed in the right direction. “When we get more information regarding how many days a week we can work and the working hours, we can then plan the schedule which we can put into effect from January 19. The rule of not more than 25 students per class will be strictly followed,” he said.

Schools said they expected further instructions on safety measures closer to the date of reopening.