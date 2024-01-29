State government set to exempt 750 sq. m. apartment complex with eight residential units from completion certificate

January 29, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State government will soon issue orders exempting buildings with eight residential apartments and a built up area of less than 750 sq.m. from obtaining completion certificate, said Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy in Chennai on Monday.

Speaking at the Credai Tamil Nadu Statecon 2024, Mr. Muthusamy said the existing norms stipulate that apartments with more than three units would have to obtain completion certificate for service connections. “The government will carry out 12 amendments to increase the number of apartment units from three to eight shortly,” he said.

Pointing to violations in building constructions, Mr.Muthusamy said the real estate developers should ensure that buildings are constructed without violations.

Stressing the need for increasing the area covered under the master plan in the State, he said master plans for eight cities, including Coimbatore were ready. “This will increase the area covered under the master plan from 7% to 19% of the area. We will increase the area to 22%,” said Mr.Muthusamy.

“The government has taken steps to implement 25 of the 43 demands put forth by the developers for the welfare of end users. The Chief Minister has instructed us to implement a single window system. The order pertaining to the demand for increasing the height restrictions from 12 metres to 14 metres is expected shortly. We will explore the feasibility of permitting a new category of buildings in addition to FSI of 2, 2.5 and 3.25,” said Mr.Muthusamy.

Minister for CMDA P.K. Sekar Babu said the number of approvals have recorded an increase in the past two years. In 2023, a total of 605 approvals were granted for non high-rise buildings when compared to 426 in 2021.

“Layout approvals have grown from 197 to 305; reclassification has increased by 300%. Approval in 60 days will be possible only when we get all the papers and documents on time,” he said.

Sridharan, vice president, South Zone, Credai National said Tamil Nadu has been an icon of innovation and progress setting benchmarks for other states to follow. “A recent report states that commercial space absorption is 11 million square feet. This proves Tamil Nadu is ranked second in absorption of space,” he said. A report by Frank Knight and Credai Tamil Nadu was released at the conference with the Ministers receiving the copies along with other members of Credai. According to the report, Tamil Nadu was the second-largest economy in India in 2023, demonstrating a dynamic economic structure with the tertiary sector leading at 53%, followed by the secondary sector at 34%, and the primary sector at 13%.

Unveiling the report, Srinivas Anikipatti- senior director - Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Knight Frank India, said: “Tamil Nadu stands at the forefront of India’s economic resurgence, strategically positioned to capitalise on a confluence of positive factors. The global economic recovery, bolstered by the China + 1 strategy, has propelled the State’s manufacturing sector into a key player, attracting major investments, particularly in the electronics industry. Government-led reforms and infrastructure initiatives like Bharatmala and Sagarmala have fortified Tamil Nadu’s business environment, enhancing its economic prospects. The State’s commitment to digital transformation aligns seamlessly with India’s broader technological shift, fostering growth in the IT sector and expected to be at the front-runner in harnessing India’s manufacturing prowess,” he said. Tamil Nadu requires 20 million urban homes by 2047, the report said.