ADVERTISEMENT

State government releases tentative dates for graduate teacher posting

January 28, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has released the tentative dates to fill vacancies for graduate teachers at government schools across the State.

According to a Government Order issued by the department, the teachers would be directly recruited by the Teachers Recruitment Board. The exam for the purpose is scheduled for February 4, an official said. The results will be announced on April 30. The exam was to have been held in December last year, but was postponed owing to the rain across the State. The teachers are to be identified by May 1 and appointed by the month-end to the vacancies.

The counselling for the teachers is to be completed by July 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US