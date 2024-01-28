State government releases tentative dates for graduate teacher posting

January 28, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The School Education Department has released the tentative dates to fill vacancies for graduate teachers at government schools across the State.

According to a Government Order issued by the department, the teachers would be directly recruited by the Teachers Recruitment Board. The exam for the purpose is scheduled for February 4, an official said. The results will be announced on April 30. The exam was to have been held in December last year, but was postponed owing to the rain across the State. The teachers are to be identified by May 1 and appointed by the month-end to the vacancies.

The counselling for the teachers is to be completed by July 1.

