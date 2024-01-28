GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State government releases tentative dates for graduate teacher posting

January 28, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has released the tentative dates to fill vacancies for graduate teachers at government schools across the State.

According to a Government Order issued by the department, the teachers would be directly recruited by the Teachers Recruitment Board. The exam for the purpose is scheduled for February 4, an official said. The results will be announced on April 30. The exam was to have been held in December last year, but was postponed owing to the rain across the State. The teachers are to be identified by May 1 and appointed by the month-end to the vacancies.

The counselling for the teachers is to be completed by July 1.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.