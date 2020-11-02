State government not planning any more expenditure cuts

CHENNAI

Move is in line with the recommendation of the Rangarajan committee

Encouraged by the signs of recovery in revenue collections in the last couple of months, the Tamil Nadu government seems to have decided against any further expenditure cuts.

Its line of thinking has been supported by one of the key recommendations of the Rangarajan committee that assessed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the State’s economy. In its report submitted to the government in September, the committee suggested that any more expenditure cuts were “not warranted”.

As of now, the government has cut its expenditure by about 0.7% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP). In other words, it has reduced its expenditure by ₹14,000 crore through austerity measures. The enhancement of the age of superannuation of employees from 58 to 59 years, a freeze on the payment of dearness allowance to the staff and the pensioners till July 2021 and the suspension of encashment of earned leave for a year are among the measures.

25% decline

Though the figures of revenue collections for the first half (April-September) of the current financial year are not available as yet, a government official says that compared with the corresponding period last year, revenue receipts declined by 25%, a figure that was originally anticipated for the whole of 2020-21.

In September and October, there was an “upswing” in the collections of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST). If the trend of improved revenue collections continues, it will give the government a greater fiscal room, resulting in lesser borrowings.

In the last seven months, the government had borrowed around ₹54,000 crore, constituting about 2.75% of the originally permitted 3% of the GSDP. This accounts for about 90% of the amount firmed up prior to the pandemic broke out. In view of the Centre’s permission to increase the borrowing limit by 2%, subject to certain conditions, the State has planned to take another ₹40,000 crore. In the end, its overall borrowings may be 4.5%, though the State can go up to 4.75%.

Conscious of the Rangarajan committee’s recommendation for an increase in the capital expenditure by ₹10,000 crore, the government has cleared several infrastructure projects in irrigation, roads and bridges and school education. For meeting the immediate requirements arising out of the pandemic, the government may have to spend at least ₹5,000 crore in the remaining part of the year, according to the committee.

The committee, which put the State economy’s growth rate at -0.61% to 1.31% for the current year, indicated that in view of the continuance of the lockdown, the probability of a negative growth rate was “high”. The farm sector was expected to grow at 6.54%, real estate at 3.64% and construction at 5.24%. The overall manufacturing growth was likely to register a rate of -5% and hotel, tourism and transport might see a figure ranging from -5% to about -13%. The official says the government has begun acting on some of the recommendations. Sector-specific recommendations will be sent to the Departments concerned.