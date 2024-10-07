State government made all arrangements in coordination with IAF for air show: Health Minister

Health Minister Ma.Subramanian on Sunday said the State government had made all the arrangements in coordination with the Indian Air Force for emergency response during the air show.

In a post on X, Mr.Subramanian said: “A coordination committee led by the Chief Secretary held meetings with the Indian Air Force officials. Arrangements were made by various departments based on the demands by the Indian Air Force officials. The State government had formed two medical teams, comprising doctors and nurses. The Army had also sent teams for medical assistance. Forty ambulances were readied for medical assistance and emergency response at the site. Arrangements were also made for water supply and toilets. A total of 100 beds and 65 doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital were prepared for any emergency. As a large crowd was expected, 7500 police personnel were deployed.”

