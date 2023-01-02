State government effects a major reshuffle in police force

January 02, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST

CHENNAI

The State government has promoted five police officers to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) from the grade of Inspector General of Police (IGP). In a notification issued on Saturday, IGP A. Arun has been promoted and posted as ADGP Civil Supplies CID. D. Kalpana Nayak, who is at present IGP of Tangedco (Vigilance) has been promoted and posted as ADGP of Crime Against Women and Children

C. Easwaramoorthy has been promoted to the rank of ADGP and posted as ADGP (Director) Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Oonamanchery, in place of A. Amalraj, Police Commissioner of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate, holding additional charge.

Avi Prakash, who is on central deputation and serving as Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi, has been promoted as the ADGP, as also Vidya Jayant Kulkarni serving as Joint Director, Head of Zone Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai, to the ADGP rank.

K. Vannia Perumal who is the ADGP of Crime Against Women and Children, has been shifted to the Tangedco (Vigilance) replacing D. Kalpana Nayak.

Praveen Kumar Abhinapu, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) of Salem Range has been promoted as IGP and posted as Tiruppur City Police Commissioner and K.S. Narenthiran Nayar promoted as IGP and posted to Madurai City Police Commissioner.

Rupesh Kumar Meena has been promoted as IGP and posted to the Enforcement wing DGP Chennai and M. Sathiya Priya promoted to IGP rank posted as Tiruchi City Police Commissioner.

Avinash Kumar, who is at present IGP and Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner, has been posted as IGP (Administration) DGP office, Chennai, in place of R. Tamilchandran who has been shifted to Police Training College, Chennai.

Santosh Kumar, serving as IGP Central Zone, Tiruchi, has been posted as IGP (Modernisation), DGP office, Chennai, with IGP G. Karthikeyan deputed as the IGP Central Zone, Tiruchi.

Vijayendra S. Bidari, now serving as DIG in central deputation promoted as IGP as also G. Dharmarajan has been promoted as DIG. Samant Rohan Rajendra, now on central deputation as SP, has also been promoted to DIG.

C. Vijaya Kumar, now serving as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Police (Anna Nagar) has been promoted as DIGP and posted to Coimbatore Range. Disha Mittal, the present DC Mylapore, has been promoted to the rank of DIGP and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (East), Greater Chennai Police.

M. Durai has been promoted as DIGP and posted in Ramanathapuram Range as also M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi who has been posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (South), Greater Chennai Police.

J. Mahesh, now serving in Avadi Police Commissionerate, has been promoted as DIGP and posted to the Intelligence (Security), Chennai. Tiruppur City DC (North) Abhinav Kumar has been promoted as DIGP and posted to Dindigul Range.

Ziaul Haque, who is Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Branch CID, has been promoted as DIGP in the Crime Branch CID. P. Vijaya Kumar, at present SP of TNUSRB, has been promoted as DIGP and posted in Railways, Chennai.

Kallakurichi SP P. Pakalavan has been promoted as DIGP and posted in Kancheepuram Range and S. Santhi, on promoted to DIGP, has been posted in the vacant Administration Chennai Police. M. Vijayalakshmi now working in Avadi Police Commissionerate has been promoted as DIGP and placed in the vacant Armed Police.

Pa. Moorthy working as DC of Tambaram Police Commissionerate has been promoted to DIGP and posted as Joint Commissioner (Law and Order). T. Jeyachandran, SP Economic Offences Wing (Headquarters), is DIGP now and posted in Thanjavur range. M. Manohar who is SP of Virudhunagar district has been promoted as DIGP and posted at DGP (Headquarters).

Chennai Police JC (West) S. Rajeswari has been shifted to DIGP Salem Range. N.M. Mylvahanan, DIGP Ramanathapuram Range, has been shifted as JC (Traffic) Chennai City Police with the present JC Traffic S. Rajendran posted as Police Commissioner of Tirunelveli City.

C. Shyamala Devi would be taking over as SP Perambalur district from S. Mani who is posted in Tambaram Police commissionerate. N. Mohanraj presently the DC (North) Madurai City is posted as SP Kallakurichi district.

R. Srinivasaperumal now serving as DC (South) Madurai city would be the SP of Virudhunagar, with V.V. Sai Praneeth set to takeover as DC (South) Madurai City. T. Senthilkumar now serving as SP of Sivaganga district would be shifted to SP Railways, Tiruchi in place of K. Adhiveerapandiyan who is posted as DC of Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, who is the SP of Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, is posted as DC Mylapore of Chennai City Police. Central Crime Branch DC K. Meena has been posted to Assistant IGP Headquarters of DGP office. N. Baskaran who is the Additional SP of Ramanathapuram district has been promoted to the rank of SP and posted as DC to Avadi Police Commissionerate.

