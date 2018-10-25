State government claims ‘proof’ in Secretariat case

The DVAC was ordered to maintain status quo on the preliminary inquiry conducted by it pursuant to winding up of the Commission of Inquiry recently. | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

The State government on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that there were materials before the Regupathi Commission of Inquiry (since wound up) to suspect loss of around ₹375 crore to the public exchequer due to alleged irregularities in the construction of a new Legislative Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex here between 2008 and 2010.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan made the submission before a Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and K. Kalyanasundaram who were seized of a writ appeal preferred by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin. The appellant was the Deputy Chief Minister when the complex was constructed.

Counter affidavit

However, the judges asked him to put the submissions in writing by way of a counter affidavit and adjourned further hearing on the appeal to November 2. Till then, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption was ordered to maintain status quo on the preliminary inquiry conducted by it pursuant to winding up of the Commission of Inquiry recently.