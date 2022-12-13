State Education Policy committee meets private school management associations

December 13, 2022 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Chennai

As a part of its meetings to collect suggestions from stakeholders, the high-level committee set up by the government to formulate the State Education Policy in Tamil Nadu met private school correspondents’ associations from across the State on Tuesday.

Justice D. Murugesan, chairperson of the committee, met representatives from associations and is expected to meet more stakeholders on Wednesday. The committee has been meeting students, teachers, parents and social service organisations to hear their suggestions and recommendations for the policy to be drafted.

G.R. Srithar, president, Tamil Nadu Correspondents Association of Private Schools, said they had asked for importance to be given to mother tongue in schools, and ensure that private schools in the State were given protection.

“Many of us are also keen that a three-language formula be brought — where schools leave the choice of the third language entirely to students. Private schools are well equipped to teach languages and a policy decision in this effect will help,” he said.

While they welcomed the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government to draw up a State Education Policy, the Federation of Associations of Private Schools in Tamil Nadu, as well as the Tamil Nadu Nursery Primary Matric Higher Secondary and CBSE Schools association stated, in their representations given to the committee, that the draft policy should in no way be lacking compared to the National Education Policy. “Either this should be done, or the State should be ready to adopt the NEP,” the Federation said.

The representatives also called for equal opportunities to be extended to students of government and private schools.

A semester system for students of Classes 11 and 12 was another demand put forth by representatives of private school managements.