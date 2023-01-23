State Cyber Wing to outsource call centre operation 

January 23, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Taking into account the increasing trend of cybercrimes and to render quick redressal to the aggrieved, the State Cyber Crime Wing is in the process of outsourcing its call centre operations since it receives more than 500 calls per day.

Additional Director General of Police(ADGP) Cyber Crime, Sanjay Kumar told The Hindu, “We have a dedicated toll-free helpline number 1930 to render quick redressal for a common man who loses his money to cyber fraudsters or faces any other crime. This number is handled by our trained staff working round the clock in our dedicated control room at the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters. We receive 500 to 550 calls daily and 40-50 calls are about financial fraud. If all details are provided by the complainant on time either through the toll free number or National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal- www.cybercrime.gov.in, we can retrieve the money back to the victim at the earliest.”

The State Cyber Crime’s call centre received 78, 191 calls from April 7, 2021 to November 30, 2022. Over 45,000 of them were registered under the community service register and 2051 were reduced in FIR.

“Every month the number of complaints are increasing. Since we are receiving more than 500 calls daily, we are in the process of call centre operations. We will have separate teams for liaison with banks and other follow-up. We will be assigning teams with specific jobs so that affected petitioners can get quick redressal. The investigation into major financial crimes will be handled by our officers,” Mr. Sanjay Kumar while adding that the model of other states was studied.

The State Cyber Crime Wing is also in the process of setting up regional cyber labs at five places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai and latest tools will be procured to these labs at the cost of Rs. 23 crore.

Superintendent of Police, Cyber Arangam, K.Stalin said, “ We have a dedicated centre called Cyber Arangam which helms our outreach activities to build awareness regarding cyber security. Officers of the Cyber Crime Wing are visiting schools and colleges to propagate the message of safe cyber practices, we conduct hackathons for college students, and we also have a presence on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.” EOM

ADVERTISEMENT