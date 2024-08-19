State conducting workshops to train people in translation

The Tamil Nadu Textbook And Educational Services Corporation is conducting workshops to train people, who have an interest in publishing, in translation of books. The translators are credited with the books they bring out.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official from the corporation, the aim is to expose Tamil children to the best of children’s literature in the world. Started six months ago, the workshops have so far trained four batches of candidates. “It is like an internship. Students [and others] can enrol and stay as long as they like. At the end, they get a certificate. But they have to stay for a minimum of two weeks [for the certificate],” the official added.

The candidates are paid ₹200 per page for translation. Once they finish translating, the book goes to an experienced translator for correction, after which it is green-light for printing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates are currently translating children’s books that the government had bought the rights for, since the launch of the Chennai International Book Fair.

So far, 60 books have been translated and 60 more are in the final stages of translation. “Students first read the books. Then, they narrate the stories they have read and translate the English works into Tamil. They take guidance while translating words that might not have a Tamil equivalent. Besides these, various Tamil writers and translators give lessons on translation, especially when translating from other culturally rich countries,” said Peer Mohamed A., programme coordinator .

Authors such as Balabharathi, Salai Selvam, and Vishnupuram Saravanan have guided the aspiring translators. “I have always had an interest in translation and Tamil language. I recently found out the Tamil word for distraction,” said Yazhiprabha S., a student.

For visually-impaired Sugiprince G., from Madurai, the workshop has provided an opportunity to delve more into literature. “The books are in the e-content format, and I translate them through the screen-reader app. I have fostered an interest in translation...,” she said.

Officials from the department said the larger idea of the programme was to create good storytellers as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.