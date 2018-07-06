State can repay its debts, says Deputy Chief Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has the potential to pay back its debts despite heavy investment in various people welfare schemes, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said in the Assembly on Thursday.

During his reply to DMK MLA K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) in the House, who questioned the AIADMK government on the rising debt, Mr. Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, said, “Even though the fiscal deficit and outstanding debt are rising in terms of rupee value, net borrowings and outstanding debt-GSDP ratio are within the permissible limits.”

Earlier, Mr. Nehru said the debt that was ₹1.35 lakh crore during 2012-13 had gone up consistently over the next few years and stood at ₹3.55 lakh crore now, registering a growth of over 263%.

Likewise, the fiscal deficit, which was ₹16,519 crore during 2012-13, was ₹44,480 crore during 2018-19, up by over 200%, the DMK MLA said. “Where is the money for all the schemes the government is announcing?” he asked.

Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out that the debt during 2016-17 was primarily due to the State government deciding to join the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY).

The outstanding debt of the State was better than that of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, the Minister said.

Commission rule

As per the Finance Commission’s rule the debt-to-GSDP ratio should not exceed 25%. In Tamil Nadu, it was 17.41% during 2015-16, 20.27% during 2016-17, 21.58% (RE) during 2017-18 and is estimated to be 22.29% (BE) during 2018-19, he said.

The revenue receipts were not sufficient to match the rising expenditure during the past two fiscals as debts mounted and the burden weighed more as revenue from liquor sales and excise was not as expected.