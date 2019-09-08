State Cabinet has turned into Tourism Ministry, says Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the entire State Cabinet had been converted into a Tourism Ministry, referring to the foreign trip of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other Ministers.

“They have compromised the State’s rights and interests on various issues, ranging from NEET to ration cards, and are only interested in safeguarding their positions,” he said in a statement. “The BJP government [at the Centre] has pushed the economy into dire stairs through measures such as GST and demonetisation. The democratic rights and State rights have been destroyed by them,” he said.

The DMK leader told party cadre that they should take a vow to continue their fight against the Centre and the State government at the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ in Tiruvannamalai on September 15.