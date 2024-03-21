March 21, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Chennai

The School Education Department has announced that all State Board schools must close by April 13. The annual exams for the students of Classes 1 to 9 must end on April 12 since the Lok Sabha election will be held for Tamil Nadu on April 19. Enrolment of students for the new academic year and answer paper evaluation related work must be completed by April 26, which is the last working day of the academic year, the School Education Department said in a circular. The Central Board of Secondary Education schools will continue to function as usual as the new academic year will commence.

