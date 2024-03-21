GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State Board schools to close by April 13, says School Education Department

March 21, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department has announced that all State Board schools must close by April 13. The annual exams for the students of Classes 1 to 9 must end on April 12 since the Lok Sabha election will be held for Tamil Nadu on April 19. Enrolment of students for the new academic year and answer paper evaluation related work must be completed by April 26, which is the last working day of the academic year, the School Education Department said in a circular. The Central Board of Secondary Education schools will continue to function as usual as the new academic year will commence.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.