ADVERTISEMENT

State Board half-yearly exams for Class XII from December 7

November 22, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The School Education Department on Wednesday announced the schedule for the half-yearly examination for State Board students. It will be conducted from December 11-21 for Classes VI-X, and from December 7-22 for Classes XI and XII. According to a release, a uniform question paper would be prepared for students across the State. Most schools would have completed their portions by November end, and revisions would soon begin for the upcoming exams, said a government school headmaster. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US