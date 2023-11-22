State Board half-yearly exams for Class XII from December 7

November 22, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Chennai

The School Education Department on Wednesday announced the schedule for the half-yearly examination for State Board students. It will be conducted from December 11-21 for Classes VI-X, and from December 7-22 for Classes XI and XII. According to a release, a uniform question paper would be prepared for students across the State. Most schools would have completed their portions by November end, and revisions would soon begin for the upcoming exams, said a government school headmaster.