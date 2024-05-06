State Board Class XII results today, Class X on May 10

May 06, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

The Tamil Nadu Class XII State Board exam results for the academic year 2023-24 will be announced on Monday at 9.30 a.m. The details of the score would be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students. Students can also visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in. to see their results. Besides, the results can also be accessed from the National Informatics Centre at every Collector’s office, and at all government libraries. The results for Class X exams will be announced on May 10, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.