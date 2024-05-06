ADVERTISEMENT

State Board Class XII results today, Class X on May 10

May 06, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Class XII State Board exam results for the academic year 2023-24 will be announced on Monday at 9.30 a.m. The details of the score would be sent to the registered mobile numbers of students. Students can also visit www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.gov.in. to see their results. Besides, the results can also be accessed from the National Informatics Centre at every Collector’s office, and at all government libraries. The results for Class X exams will be announced on May 10, a release said.

