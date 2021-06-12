State Bank of India conducts COVID-19 vaccination camp

CHENNAI

12 June 2021 00:27 IST

A COVID-19 vaccination camp was conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) for its employees and dependants at the Local Head Office, Chennai, in a tie-up with Apollo Hospitals. The camp was launched by R. Radhakrishna, chief general manager, Chennai circle. A total of 416 individuals were administered the first dose on a single day.

