State allowed to conduct counselling for vacant PG medical seats

November 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

After holding an additional round of counselling for vacant MBBS seats, the State government obtained the nod from the Union government to conduct a special stray vacancy round of counselling for vacant postgraduates seats — 74 MD/MS, 48 MDS and 11 DNB.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the Union government gave the approval on Friday after which the counselling was conducted on Saturday. On November 9, the Minister wrote to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling for PG seats as there were vacant seats even after four rounds of counselling.

He noted that all vacant MBBS seats for which the State held an additional round of counselling were filled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.