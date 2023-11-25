ADVERTISEMENT

State allowed to conduct counselling for vacant PG medical seats

November 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

After the Union government gave the approval on Friday, the counselling was conducted on Saturday, says Health Minister

The Hindu Bureau

After holding an additional round of counselling for vacant MBBS seats, the State government obtained the nod from the Union government to conduct a special stray vacancy round of counselling for vacant postgraduates seats — 74 MD/MS, 48 MDS and 11 DNB.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the Union government gave the approval on Friday after which the counselling was conducted on Saturday. On November 9, the Minister wrote to the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare to allow the Tamil Nadu Medical Selection Committee to conduct an additional round of counselling for PG seats as there were vacant seats even after four rounds of counselling.

He noted that all vacant MBBS seats for which the State held an additional round of counselling were filled.

