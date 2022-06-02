State Advisory Board on Disability reconstituted in Tamil Nadu

This was mandated by Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act

The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the State Advisory Board on disability, as mandated by the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

According to the Act, the advisory board is expected to facilitate continuous evaluation of a comprehensive policy for the empowerment of persons with disabilities. It will also advise the government on policies and legislation with respect to disability, develop a State policy, take up the cause of persons with disabilities with the authorities concerned with a view to providing for schemes and projects in the State plans, and monitor and evaluate the impact of laws and programmes to determine whether they achieve full participation of persons with disabilities.

The Board will be headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, and the secretaries of several other departments, including School Education, Higher Education, Rural Development and Industries, will be among its members. Three members of the State legislature, as well as members representing non-governmental organisations and associations working with persons with disabilities, will also be part of the advisory board.

Earlier this year, the State government also announced the reconstituted Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Welfare Board, which had remained largely non-functional in the last few years. A member, however, said a meeting of all members was yet to be held after the Board was reconstituted.

“The RPwD Act states that the State Advisory Board should meet at least once every six months. We hope this is put into practice and the Board is convened, in keeping with the mandate of the Act. Merely constituting a Board won’t be of use, unless the members regularly meet and discuss pertinent issues,” said S. Namburajan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers.