Starting August, share cars at 21 more Metro stations

For commuters who still don’t have access to last-mile connectivity to Metro stations, Mega Cabs will start share car services at 21 stations from August 1.

According to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) officials, of the 42 stations in phase I that are functional now, share auto and share car services are available at 11 stations.

Mega Cabs has purchased 42 cars each with a seating capacity of five persons.

“Now the firm is in the process of getting permissions and subsequently it will start branding these vehicles. All cars will have the name and logo of CMRL for people to easily identify that the vehicle is ours and travel to the nearest station,” an official said.

The fares for the service will be nominal, said officials.

Initially, there will be two cars for every station and they will be available about every 20 minutes to half an hour, after which, based on the need and passenger traffic, the number will gradually be increased.

Commuters also have the option to book a vehicle to the nearest station using mobile phones.

“Commuters can open the CMRL mobile app and if they click on a specific icon for the service, the vehicle will pick them up if they are in a 3-4 km vicinity,” the official said.

Designated spots

In the coming weeks, CMRL will also install boards at various locations in and around stations, designating areas for picking up passengers.

“This is done to ensure that there is no congestion and the vehicles are not parked haphazardly on the road. The boards will also be helpful for people to know there is last-mile connectivity available,” he said.

When this service begins, the number of people taking the Metro will increase drastically, said CMRL officials. Now, on an average, the Chennai Metro witnesses one lakh commuters a day.