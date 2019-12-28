Starting a conversation around menstruation

When members of the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan launched a social project to provide sanitary-napkin vending machines, they had their work cut out.

Before they would establish the vending machines, they would have to start a conversation around menstruation and menstrual hygiene management.

Today, the organisation seems to have achieved the twin objectives, and has figures to show for it. Having set up 1,653 vending machines and in the process covering many parts of the country, the initiative has entered the Golden Book of World Records.

It’s a big achievement, say members, as no sponsorship was sought and the initiative was driven by members of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Maheshwari Mahila Sangathan and their family members. The ₹ 70 lakh project was largely crowd-sourced.

“It took us three months to convince our members that there was a need to embark on this project. This exercise was carried out through a series of pep talks, voice messages and films,” says Kalpana Gagdani, president of the Sangathan, who is based in Mumbai.

Arunachalam Murugnantham, a social entrepreneur, who is credited with innovating a low-cost pad vending machine and grassroot mechanism for generating awareness about traditional unhygienic practices, was the inspiration behind this project.

With members in every corner of the country, they formed various WhatsApp groups.

“In a majority of the places, men were instrumental in sourcing the funds necessary for the project,” says Neelam Bharat Sarda, an active member of Sangathan from Chennai and co-ordinator of the project.

One of the major tasks was identifying places where there was a huge need for these sanitary vending machines.

Members had to submit their study of a school/ college/ hospital before getting approval for installing a vending machine there. A school with 300-400 girl students, and preferably institutions in rural areas, were some of the criteria.

Mamta Damani, a homemaker from Erode, was instrumental in setting up these machines in four places. Now, she has sent requests for more such machines. “In Erode, our focus was mainly on schools. In Sivakashi, we found that women working in cracker factories have no such facilities,” says Mamta. During a few field trips, Mamta’s husband accompanied her, she says.

“We pool in much of the money from friends and relatives for setting up these facilities,” says Mamta.

Every member had to spread awareness in the community they choose to work in.

They are also required to follow up with institutions to assess the response to these vending machines. Kalpana Gagdani, a retired linguistic professor, says the project has empowered many women to think and act like entrepreneurs.

She explains: “They have to visit villages, follow up with institutions and machine manufacturers and coordinate a lot of things to ensure the installation of these machines.”