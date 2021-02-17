Start-up offers free test series for UPSC aspirants

CHENNAI

17 February 2021 11:09 IST

20 poor candidates to benefit

ExcelOnAcademy, incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has launched a smart test series for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam aspirants to help them clear preliminary stages.

It offers 4,200 questions, complemented by a data-driven analysis for each aspirant for every test taken.

Four tests

The academy has developed an algorithm that provides analysis of strong and weak areas based on candidates’ test performance to enable them revise precisely. It offers four tests covering static, current affairs and CSAT, along with three levels of test analysis, free of cost to all UPSC aspirants.

Advertising

Advertising

The founders of the academy have proposed to offer all the four modules free of cost to 20 candidates from economically weaker background.

Details of the criteria may be obtained by writing to info@excelonacademy.com .

The smart test series can be accessed at https://www.

excelonacademy.com/modules.

The start-up was co-founded by T. Uday Kumar, an IIT-M alumnus who cleared the UPSC Indian Engineering Service 2000 in his first attempt and Muthu Kumar Raju, a U.S.-based tech entrepreneur specialising in building cutting-edge technology platforms for start-ups and aspiring business.

5,000 aspirants

Over 5,000 civil service aspirants are already using ExcelOnAcademy services for their preparations.

The founders can be reached with specific questions at info@excelonacademy.com