Start-up of IIT-M alumnusto develop AI products

geniSIGHTS, a startup founded by an IIT-Madras alumnus, has inked a deal with NRICH Group, a Canadian trade body, to target North American markets for business analytics products.

Through the partnership, geniSIGHTS will have access to Canadian and North American markets to develop AI products for the government as well as business entities.

Rajesh Kumar, managing director, geniSIGHTS Pvt. Ltd., said, “We have formulated a clear business plan and our initial focus would be on mid-tier companies and government organisations, among others.”