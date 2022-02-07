Start-up helps schools set up labs

Makerspace labs help children explore scientific concepts and develop prototype

Infinite Engineers, a city-based education start-up, has set up about 100 Makerspace labs across the State to help schoolchildren explore science and technology beyond classrooms.

These labs, according to the firm, have been set up as part of NITI-Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Scheme where schools are funded to open such Atal tinkering labs. The start-up firm helps schools in setting up labs, empowering teachers and provides an environment for students to experience science concepts.

M.A. Arvind, project lead of IE Tinker Labs and co-founder of Infinite Engineers, said: “These labs provide freedom to children to make and build things. They are open to schoolchildren belonging to Classes VI to XII to play with science and technology concepts. To start with, students get a chance to try on science-based experiments.”

Art tools

They get to access innovative art tools and technologies such as electronics, robotics, 3D printers, telescopes and “do it yourself” kits. These labs hone problem-solving skills and encourage students to provide solutions to various issues in the community. For instance, students had come up with an idea for alcohol detection among bike riders wherein a sensor in the helmet acted as an alert and control vehicle, Mr. Aravind said. “We have reached out to the government, aided and also some private schools. Balamandir School and Army Public School in Chennai are among those equipped with such labs,” he said.

Design thinking workshops are conducted wherein students are allowed to implement their ideas and develop prototypes for real-time solutions. For example, students have developed an alarm system using sensors to detect gas cylinder leaks.

The start-up is involved in creating awareness among private schools that are interested in the government-funded scheme. “We want to set up 500 more Makerspace labs in three years and align it with the new education policy,” said Harish Srinivasan, co-founder and learning experience designer.