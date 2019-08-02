‘Start-up ecosystem needs a boost’

Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, said Tamil Nadu had to take more steps to develop its start-up ecosystem.

“I have travelled extensively in Tamil Nadu and the State has got good talent. However, in Bengaluru and the National Capital Region, there is access to talent willing to work for start-ups, while in Tamil Nadu, the talent prefers to work for big companies like Infosys or TCS,” he said, delivering the special address at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Start-up Conclave in Chennai.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the State needed to work towards changing this mindset and government support could help build the start-up ecosystem rapidly.

He said Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha had created one of the best brands in India, and it was very saddening to see a successful entrepreneur commit suicide.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, chairman, CII Start-up Council and Axilor Ventures, said it was also important for start-ups to be profitable from day one, and the best start-up was the one that did not require external funding.

Rajendra Kumar, Industries Commissioner, admitted that the State was lagging behind in terms of start-up ecosystem, but was catching up. S. Nagarajan, director, Entrepreneurship Development & Innovation Institute, pointed out that only 15,000 government jobs were available each year, while 11 lakh people graduated every year, looking for jobs.

“Tamil Nadu has rolled out a start-up policy and will soon launch a Tamil Nadu start-up mission to handhold start-ups,” he added.