‘Star of the Month’ award given to constable who saved an engineer

A police constable was given 'Star of the Month' award by Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal in recognition of his good work.

Mr. Jiwal instituted this awardin November to recognise the good work done by police personnel.Every month, the ‘star’ is chosen by the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) from a list of policemen who have done outstanding work. The list is prepared before the last day of the month. The Additional Commissioner and his team will then pick the Star of the Month, and the selected personnel will be awarded by the Commissioner comprising a purse of ₹5,000 cash and a certificate.

This time, A. Arun, a police constable attached with Armed Reserve unit-I, was given the award. On November 27, Mr. Arun noticed S. Yogesh, 27, of Moggair attempting to end his life. The constable, who was on duty immediately responded and saved his life.

Mr. Jiwal also personally greeted 31 police personnel who celebrated their birthdays on Saturday and gave greeting cards signed by him to them.