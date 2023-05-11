ADVERTISEMENT

‘Star of Month’ award given to police officer who rescued passengers from bus driven by drunk MTC driver 

May 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

S. Charles Sam Rajadurai,  Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royapettah Range, was on duty on March 16 when he noticed passengers and conductor in the moving bus scream for help

The Hindu Bureau

S. Charles Sam Rajadurai, Additional DSP, Kancheepuram, receiving ‘Police Star of Month’ award from Commissioner Shankar Jiwal in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A police officer was given the “Police Star of Month” award by Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal in recognising his good work. 

Mr. Jiwal instituted this award in November to recognise the good work done by the police personnel.

Every month, the “Star of Month” is chosen from a list of officials who have done outstanding work, which is prepared before the last day of the month. The selected official will be awarded by the Commissioner. About ₹5,000 cash and a certificate are given to the award-winner. 

This time, S. Charles Sam Rajadurai,  Assistant Commissioner of Police, Royapettah Range (now serving as Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kancheepuram) was given “Police Star for the Month” for March 2023. 

On March 16, while he was on duty at Royapettah police station, he heard commotion and screaming from passengers from an MTC bus moving on the road from Broadway to Taramani. Passengers and the conductor screamed for help stating that the driver was drunk.

Mr. Rajadurai asked the driver to stop the vehicle, but he sped away from the spot. The officer immediately alerted the police who were on duty near the AIADMK party office while he was in his jeep and chasing the bus. Finally, the police officer overtook the bus and stopped it on V.P. Raman Salai. 

The driver of the bus was subjected to a breath analyser test. He was found drunk while driving. A case was registered against the bus driver for dangerous driving and the police officer ensured an alternative driver was deputed for duty on the route.

