Stanley Medical College Hospital observes World Leprosy Day

January 30, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

World Leprosy Day was observed at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the new case detection rate of leprosy in Tamil Nadu is 0.3% per 10,000 population. Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade flagged off an awareness rally on the theme of “Beat Leprosy - Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity” and administered a pledge against untouchability at the hospital. The official also distributed appliances to patients diagnosed with leprosy and had undergone rehabilitation surgeries for their deformities.

A continuing medical education programme on the recent updates in the management of leprosy was also held. Hospital dean P. Balaji was present. The Government of Tamil Nadu grants a monthly pension of ₹1,500 for patients diagnosed with leprosy and ₹12,000 as welfare allowance for reconstruction surgery.

